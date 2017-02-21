State leaders express caution over legislation allowing 18-year-olds in DJJ

Leaders of South Carolina’s juvenile and adult corrections systems are carefully watching developments that could pose complications and even danger.

That could happen if older criminal offenders are moved into facilities where young people are now held.

The issue surfaced recently at Gov. Henry McMaster’s first cabinet meeting. Directors of the Department of Juvenile Justice and Corrections Department both expressed caution over what might happen under legislation introduced in 2016 that could allow 18-year-old offenders to undergo rehabilitation at DJJ instead of the adult prison system.

“What we have to do is we have to make sure they are separated from the adults because the adults can prey on the kids,” said SCDC Director Bryan Sterling. “And there’s a federal rape elimination act where it sets out certain guidelines about who can be around, too. So, it is fraught with a lot of potential problems. We’ve dealt with it for a while. It sounds like DJJ is now going to have to deal with it.”

A spokesman for DJJ said the effects of the bill and funding remain under study.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.