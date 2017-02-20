As Army grows, Columbia will likely feel an impact

It's going to be a busy year for Army Lieutenant Colonel Vinnie Garbarino.

"Our mission for the year is now two-111 regular Army contracts and 382 Reserve contracts,” said Lt. Col. Garbarino.

Lt. Col. Garbarino is the commander of the Columbia Recruiting Battalion, which recruits future soldiers from all over South Carolina, some of North Carolina, and parts of Georgia. This year is a bit different for Garbarino and his team.

"It's about the biggest mission we've had in four years,” he said.

Nationally, the Army's growing, and it's looking for 6,000 additional active-duty recruits. At the Columbia Battalion, that means Lt. Col. Garbarino will have to find about 178 more than normal.

It also means that Fort Jackson could soon feel the impact of some of the 6,000 new soldiers at the largest initial entry training center in the U.S. Army.

"Knowing that Fort Jackson is one of the larger hubs for initial mission training or basic training, Fort Jackson is going to see an increase throughout of basic trainees coming to Jackson,” Lt. Col. Garbarino said.

Columbia Chamber President Carl Blackstone said the bigger number of troops will bring more visitors and a bigger economic impact for the Midlands.

"If you're driving down Forest Drive or 77 on a Wednesday or Thursday during a family day or graduation ceremony, you can tell there's a swelling of people,” said Blackstone.

It's a number that might continue to grow in the future as the Army sees more missions across the globe.

"My previous job, we worked security cooperation predominantly on the African continent,” said LTC Garbarino. “Personally deployed to Liberia as part of the Ebola response mission as an infantry officer. That was definitely outside of the comfort zone, but again, when you're surrounded by a talented team, you can tackle just about any mission they give you."

Columbia Chamber President Blackstone said the addition doesn't make Fort Jackson invincible to government cuts and streamlining. He said the community and chamber will still need to be vigilant in supporting Fort Jackson.

Fort Jackson, as the U.S. Army’s main production center for Basic Combat Training, trains 50 percent of the Army’s Basic Combat Training load and 60 percent of the women entering the Army each year.

Providing the Army with trained, disciplined, motivated and physically fit warriors who espouse the Army’s core values and are focused on teamwork is the post’s primary mission. Accomplishing that mission means training in excess of 36,000 basic training and 8,000 advanced individual training Soldiers every year.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.