CPD investigating armed robbery on Forest Drive

Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery of a Circle K gas station late Monday.

The gas station is located at 5425 Forest Drive just before 10 p.m. Investigators are working on the details of the incident, but say no one was injured.

So far, the armed robber is described as a black male last seen wearing a dark hoodie. — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 21, 2017

Police say the robber is a black male, possibly in his late 20's, about five feet two inches tall and 130 pounds. He had short dreadlocks. Police say he was wearing white sweatpants with a dangling black belt, black short-sleeve hoodie over a long-sleeve brown tee-shirt and black tennis shoes with white soles.

If you have any information that could help officers make an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.