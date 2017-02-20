SC State releases 2017 football schedule

South Carolina State unveiled its 11-game football schedule for the upcoming 2017 season on Monday.

Buddy Pough and the Bulldogs will begin their 2017 campaign representing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Southern on September 3 in Baton Rouge, La. The contest will mark the fourth time South Carolina State will take part in the interconference showdown.

The Bulldogs then return to Orangeburg for two home games. First, SC State will host Charleston Southern on September 9 for Operation 22K.

“That's our push to sell out the stadium," said SC State acting athletic director Doug Robertson. "We have been engaging in a bunch of different activities, which we will be offering prior to the game. We've partnered with Hillcrest Golf Course and...for every fan that has a gameday football ticket, Hillcrest will allow the fan, who goes to the golf course and wants to play golf, a $20 green fee to play golf prior to the game."

Johnson C. Smith comes to face SC State the following week on September 16.

SC State opens conference play a week later in Durham, N.C., against defending MEAC champion North Carolina Central.

On September 30, the Bulldogs will face their third team from the Tar Heel State in as many weeks when they battle North Carolina A&T State at home.

South Carolina State will host Morgan State on October 7 before traveling to Bethune-Cookman and Delaware State. The Bulldogs will end the month of October with Homecoming against Howard.

The Bulldogs will end the year with a November 11 home game against Hampton and a road game against Savannah State on November 18.

South Carolina State ended last season with a 5-6 overall record.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.