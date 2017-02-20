SC mother of 3 'still in shock' over Walmart employee's kindness

Jordan, a stay-at-home mother, says she hasn't always had the best experiences when going to the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road. That changed on Saturday. (Source: Ashley Jordan)

A Columbia mother shopping for her family of five this weekend got the surprise of her life when a Walmart employee paid for a portion of her grocery bill.

The story went viral and now the two women are reflecting on how one selfless act made a big impact.

Sharnique Dasant is a customer service manager at the store on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia. On Saturday night Dasant was working a checkout line, something she usually does not do when she met Ashley Jordan.

Jordan, her husband, Michael, and their 1-year-old Kinseigh were buying two carts full of groceries and other household items. Jordan was looking for her money when Dasant decided to help.

"I still don't know what to say, I was so shocked," said Jordan. "I tried to hand her the $100 out of my cash and was like 'take it.' But she said 'No, let me bless y'all.' I was just shocked. She doesn't even know us."

Jordan is a stay-at-home mom to three daughters ages one to five. She said the unexpected blessing is a lesson to her girls and others to not give in to hard times and always take the chance to help someone else.

"[I told her] Ma'am, God told me to give you $100," said Dasant. "And she was like, 'What?' I said, 'God told me to give you $100.'"

"Nobody has ever done anything like that for me before ever," Jordan said, still in shock.

Dasant cut the family's grocery bill in half.

"You basically do not know what other people are going through," said Dasant. "I didn't even know she had hard times or was on hard times or struggling or any of that. I had never seen her. God just said, 'give her $100.'"

Dasant did not know anything about Jordan, including her two other daughters, Cayleigh and Aubreigh.

"Everybody goes through the struggle where they can't make it some months. Some months they can do it," said Jordan. "We can make it. We have the money. It's just these past couple weeks have been hard and I think everybody has those moments. It's not just about us. So, I hope other people can see what she did and to pay it forward to someone someday because I definitely will."

The two took a picture and Jordan quickly posted on Facebook along with the story.

"There's really nothing special about us. I didn't expect this to go that viral. I just wanted to say a thank you to her," said Jordan.

"I just want to do right and be right," said Dasant.

