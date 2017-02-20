Robertson relishes roles as women's basketball coach, AD at SC State

SC State acting athletic director/head women's basketball coach Doug Robertson, Jr., speaks in the President's STATE Room at SCSU during the announcement of the 2017 Bulldogs football schedule on Monday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2017. (CHRIS CLARK, The Times a

Doug Robertson has had his hands full for a couple of months now at South Carolina State.

Aside from drawing up plays and coming up with strategies for his team, the Lady Bulldogs head basketball coach is also the acting athletic director for the university.

Robertson is currently in his ninth year at South Carolina State. He has an overall record of 106-150 with the Lady Bulldogs. Now, Robertson has added responsibilities taking over for Paul Bryant, who left Orangeburg to become the athletic director at Grambling State.

"It's a little tough," said Robertson when asked about performing both roles for the university. "We've got some long work days but, at the end of the day, I still get it done. It's tough, though, when I have to travel on the road and come back and we go right into some cabinet meetings, but you've just got to be strategically prepared every day. I don't have any moment to waste time. I've got to be pinpoint and on point from day one."

Although the role is a temporary one for Robertson, he tells WIS he's enjoying the position and he wouldn't rule out taking the position if it were offered to him.

"I would consider it," Robertson said. "We'd have to do some adjusting, but I'd consider it. I'm not an SC State graduate but, because I've been here so long, it's home for me now. So, I will take on the challenge of taking it to a new level in terms of where it hasn't been. And like I said to everybody who's asked me a lot of those things, there's nothing bad or good. I'm just trying to make it better. That's all I'm trying to do."

Officials say the search for a full-time athletic director is ongoing.

