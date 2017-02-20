Midlands location Carrabba's Italian Grill closes down

The Carrabba's on Graces Way. (Source: Google Earth)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A popular chain restaurant has closed its doors in Columbia.

The Carrabba's Italian Grill located at 200 Graces Way closed on Feb. 15, according to Elizabeth Watts, director of media and community relations for Bloomin' Brands. Graces Way is located off of Sparkleberry Lane near Spring Valley High School.

Watts said via email that severances have been given to the location's employees and the company is working to place them in other restaurants.

"Closing a restaurant is a difficult decision," Watts said. "It was based purely on business circumstances and has no reflection on employees or their service."

The closest Carrabba's location is at 370 Columbiana Dr.

Watts said there were 57 employees at the now closed location, and this was the only closure anticipated to close in the Midlands at this time.

Carrabba's Italian Grill was founded in Houston, TX by Johnny Carrabba and Damian Mandola in December 1986.

