Martin: "I’d just be disappointed" if players opted not to visit White House

It’s every athlete’s dream to win a title in their respective sport.

With that title comes the privilege of visiting the White House to be honored as the champion of your respective sport. Over the years, players from the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and the NCAA have made their way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to meet the President of the United States.

For the Gamecocks, that privilege is one that they hope to have one day. However, having that privilege hasn’t been something that Frank Martin has mulled over at great length. But he said it’s something he doesn’t believe he wouldn’t have a problem with.

“Probably not,” Martin said after giving it some thought. “Probably not. I haven’t agreed with every president that’s been in the White House in my lifetime, but I love this country and I love what this government stands for as a whole. I’m not going to judge this country based who I like and don’t like. I think we do an injustice to young people when we make them think that this country is run by one person. I think it’s an injustice.”

Following Super Bowl LI, a few players from the New England Patriots opted not to join the team when they are scheduled to make their visit to the White House to meet President Donald Trump.

Before Trump took office, players have also elected not to make the visit as well. In fact, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady decided not to attend the White House visit after his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 after Super Bowl XLIX.

However, the choice made by these athletes would not be a choice that would sit well with Martin if the Gamecocks were to win it all.

“The beautiful thing in our country is we all have different voices,” Martin said, “and we can all express our voices and our views. I think I would be disappointed if any of our players chose not to attend. If they were adamant about it, I’m not going to force them to go. I’m not going to put their scholarship on the line and make them do something they feel that strongly about, but I would let them know as their coach, as the guy that tries to mentor them, I try to educate and try and prevent that from happening. But at the end of the day, they’re human beings ad they don’t live in a country where you’re forced to do what you don’t want to do.”

For now, that privilege remains a possibility for the Gamecocks. South Carolina looks to improve their chances of making the NCAA Tournament when they travel to face No. 13 Florida on Tuesday.

The SEC contest can be seen on ESPN at 7 p.m.

