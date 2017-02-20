Study: Are millennials the worst drivers on the road?

(WMAQ/NBC) – From texting to driving to speeding according to a new study by AAA, drivers should watch out for millennials on the road.

A new study from triple-a delves into the bad driving habits of 2,500 people. =It breaks down each age group and drivers' admissions of habits like answering email or speeding.

Defining a millennial as ages 19-24, the report says 59 percent admit to texting while driving, compared to 30-percent of other drivers. 66 percent confess to reading incoming texts, and 49 percent say they ran a red light in the past 30 days compared to 36-percent of other motorists. These numbers inspired some skepticism.

"I think everyone's a little dangerous... I don't know if Millennials are more or not," says Gen X driver Dirk Brua.

"People target our age group for texting and driving and stuff like that but I don't know if we're the riskiest,” millennial driver Callie Huebner says.

"Am I surprised that we're getting trashed? I'd say no, I'm not surprised but I think that's an unfair assessment,” millennial driver Joe Santoro said. “I know plenty of moms and dads whom I've been in the car with, and they have the exact same habits."

Callie, 23 and Joe 22, say their generation is *less likely to drive drunk or high due to rideshare participation... And they *try to go 'hands-free.'

"It's nice when I can use Bluetooth to talk on the phone...or I'll just keep to myself and listen to music,” Huebner said.

But, millennials aren't the only ones.

The AAA report also found that 75 percent of drivers between the ages of 40 and 59 are guilty of the same thing.

