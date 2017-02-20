In addition to being man’s best friend, did you know dogs are good for your heart? Dog owners have lower blood pressure, lower rates of obesity, and less depression and anxiety than people who do not have a dog. Lexington Medical Center encourages you to thank your furry friend for helping keep you healthy.
