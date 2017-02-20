Woman jumps from second story window to escape apartment fire; 2 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Woman jumps from second story window to escape apartment fire; 25 displaced

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
By Mike DeSumma, Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of an apartment complex fire Monday that left more than two dozen people without homes.

Firefighters were called to the apartment complex fire at 401 Burnside Drive at about 4 p.m. Monday 

One resident was taken to the hospital and another resident was treated at the scene. Four firefighters were also treated on the scene and are expected to be Okay. 

In total, 16 apartments received damage and six of the apartments were destroyed. Of those 16 apartments, 13 of them were occupied and three were vacant. 

One of the apartment residents had to leap from her second-floor apartment window to safety. 

"ya know it just got real real smoky so I got on the floor and went to the next room, took my elbow and kinda knocked the window out and had to jump from the second floor window," she said.  "When I came outta here I was just glad to be alive."

The Red Cross is responding to assist the 25 displaced residents. 

Residents at the scene said that the smoke detectors were not working inside the apartment building. Columbia fire officials said that the building had smoke alarms, but due to the damage, they couldn't tell if they were operational. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Check back for more updates. 

