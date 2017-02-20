The 35th Annual St. Pat's in Five Points - here are the details - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

The 35th Annual St. Pat's in Five Points - here are the details

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: St. Pat's in Five Points)

Here's what you need to know about the 35th Annual St. Pat's Day in Five Points, happening Saturday, March 18: 

On Jan. 31, the musical lineup was announced: 

  • St. Paul & The Broken Bones
  • Michael Ray
  • Superchunk
  • Drivin’ N Cryin’
  • All Get Out
  • VillaNova
  • Moose Kick
  • The Social Animals
  • Los Colognes
  • The Mobros
  • Lauren Hall
  • The High Divers
  • See Water
  • The Travelin’ Kine
  • Tuatha Dea
  • The Boomtown Waifs
  • The Post-Timey String Band
  • Little Bird
  • Marytree
  • The Dirty Gone Dolas
  • Bois Obscur
  • Dylan Deekay
  • GuyL
  • Jade Frost
  • LUCiD

Here is a list of upcoming events: 

  • March 3: The Fountain Division of WP Law, Inc.’s Official Kick-Off to St. Pat’s: The Five Points community will welcome the green and Gaelic season with a free event for people of all ages at the fountain. Annually, hundreds of little leprechauns and their much taller chaperones participate in the dyeing of the fountain, accompanied by Irish entertainment and goodie bags.
  • March 18: 35th Annual St. Pat’s in Five Points: The Five Points village is home to one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the southeast. Annually, St. Pat’s in Five Points welcomes over 45,000 people living the luck of the Irish and celebrating all things Gaelic. Continually growing and improving, the 2017 festival will feature the Get to the Green 15K, 10K, 5K, and Family Fun 1-Miler, the annual St. Pat’s parade, kid-approved Pot O’ Gold Playland, a silent disco, and five stages hosting 25 live musical acts throughout the day.

Want to buy tickets? Click here. For more information, email info@fivepointscolumbia.com.

