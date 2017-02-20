The 35th Annual St. Pat's in Five Points - here are the details

(Source: St. Pat's in Five Points)

Here's what you need to know about the 35th Annual St. Pat's Day in Five Points, happening Saturday, March 18:

On Jan. 31, the musical lineup was announced:

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Michael Ray

Superchunk

Drivin’ N Cryin’

All Get Out

VillaNova

Moose Kick

The Social Animals

Los Colognes

The Mobros

Lauren Hall

The High Divers

See Water

The Travelin’ Kine

Tuatha Dea

The Boomtown Waifs

The Post-Timey String Band

Little Bird

Marytree

The Dirty Gone Dolas

Bois Obscur

Dylan Deekay

GuyL

Jade Frost

LUCiD

Here is a list of upcoming events:

March 3: The Fountain Division of WP Law, Inc.’s Official Kick-Off to St. Pat’s: The Five Points community will welcome the green and Gaelic season with a free event for people of all ages at the fountain. Annually, hundreds of little leprechauns and their much taller chaperones participate in the dyeing of the fountain, accompanied by Irish entertainment and goodie bags.

The Fountain Division of WP Law, Inc.’s Official Kick-Off to St. Pat’s: The Five Points community will welcome the green and Gaelic season with a free event for people of all ages at the fountain. Annually, hundreds of little leprechauns and their much taller chaperones participate in the dyeing of the fountain, accompanied by Irish entertainment and goodie bags. March 18: 35th Annual St. Pat’s in Five Points: The Five Points village is home to one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the southeast. Annually, St. Pat’s in Five Points welcomes over 45,000 people living the luck of the Irish and celebrating all things Gaelic. Continually growing and improving, the 2017 festival will feature the Get to the Green 15K, 10K, 5K, and Family Fun 1-Miler, the annual St. Pat’s parade, kid-approved Pot O’ Gold Playland, a silent disco, and five stages hosting 25 live musical acts throughout the day.

Want to buy tickets? Click here. For more information, email info@fivepointscolumbia.com.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.