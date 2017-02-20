Ready for a sugar coma? Columbia restaurant, 12-pound cinnamon roll to appear on TV

Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli will appear on the Food Network. (Source: WIS)

Columbia's food culture is about to get its close-up for the second time in several years.

Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli will appear on Food Network's Ginormous Food to show off a cinnamon roll that's as "big as a manhole cover," according to store owner Jody Kreush.

Filmmakers from the network plan to roll into town to film the segment on March 4 about the 12-pound monster cinnamon roll called the "Cinnamonster."

To celebrate, the store is giving away 100 free cinnamon rolls, first come, first serve when filming begins at 7 a.m.

This is not the first time a Columbia restaurant has appeared on the Food Network. Pawley's Front Porch, which is famous for their hamburgers, was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives hosted by Guy Fieri.

