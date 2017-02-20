Deputies: Owner tracks down stolen car, but suspects flee on foot

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a pair of would-be car thieves are wanted after ditching their prize just blocks away from where they stole it.

Investigators said Dekota Radden Jr., 17, and Avion McLeod 17, are both wanted for grand larceny in connection with the incident.

According to the sheriff's department, the duo stole an idling car from a home on the 3200 block of Ragsdale Drive. However, the car's owner was able to find the car just blocks away from his home on Quails Hill Road.

Deputies say the pair ditched the car and fled on foot.

