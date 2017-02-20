Losses to UConn, Mizzou drop Gamecocks to No.7

NEW YORK (AP) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks dropped one spot in the Associated Press women's basketball poll after two losses last week.

UConn survived one of the toughest tests of its winning streak to remain No. 1. The Huskies narrowly edged Tulane on Saturday, five days after beating No. 6 South Carolina for their 100th consecutive victory.

Maryland, Mississippi State, Baylor and Notre Dame follow UConn. The Gamecocks fell from No. 6 to 7th.

South Carolina also lost to Missouri 62-60 Sunday.

It was a rough week for the Top 25 as a dozen ranked teams suffered at least one loss.

Temple entered the poll for the first time in 11 years after getting its first true road victory over a ranked opponent in a decade when the Owls beat then-No. 22 South Florida on Sunday.

The Bulls, Texas A&M and Kansas State all fell out of the poll while Kentucky entered at No. 22 and Missouri at 24.

