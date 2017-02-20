Deputes: Armed intoxicated man arrested in sheriff's department parking lot

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an armed and apparently intoxicated man after he spent hours Sunday morning in the parking lot of the department’s headquarters on Two Notch Road.

A spokeswoman identified the suspect as Mark Cameron Brown, 41.

Investigators say Brown was discovered sleeping in a vehicle with its headlights on at about 4:00 a.m. Sunday. A deputy approaching the vehicle noticed Brown wearing an empty holster. A handgun was found in the vehicle and Brown was said to have been carrying two loaded magazines.

The department says Brown smelled of alcohol, had urinated on himself, appeared to be “very intoxicated” and had tried to enter the building around midnight.

A source says sheriff's investigators had dealt with Brown previously during an effort to identify and arrest a person accused of killing Brown’s wife.

Brown was charged with of public disorderly conduct.

