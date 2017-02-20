New technology promises to better 911 response

New technology is now available to people who live in Newberry County that will allow them to be better prepared for an emergency.

Smart911 just rolled out, and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is strongly urging everyone to sign up. The service allows people to create a safety profile, which is available to first responders during a 911 call response.

The service allows people to link home and work addresses to mobile phones along with medications, preexisting medical conditions, and vehicle details. All of that information is displayed for a certain amount of time to first responders when the linked mobile phone places a call to 911.

The details were announced by the Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Sheriff Foster said Smart911 is a collaborative effort between Newberry County Public Safety, the School District of Newberry County, and Newberry County Memorial Hospital. He said that they have now joined forces with Newberry County Fire Departments, Newberry County Rescue Squads, Newberry County EMS, Newberry Police Department, Newberry Fire Department, Whitmire Police Department, and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office to begin public education and implementation of Smart911.

Those without access to the internet or who would like help signing up can visit the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10 am. to 12 p.m.

You can also call (803) 321-2211 and ask to speak to someone in the Community Oriented Police Service Division to schedule an appointment for assistance.

