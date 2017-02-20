Doctor develops pain relief cream with minimal side effects

When a doctor couldn't find the exact fix for his patients in pain, he decided to invent his own solution.



After treating hundreds of patients, Dr. Craig Morton says he saw a need for something different on the market to offer his patients pain relief without side effects.



"My only options were medications or injections and while that's good for some patients, medications can frequently have side effects," says the physical rehab physician. "It can affect the kidneys, the liver, the stomach, and so I always have to think about that when I go to prescribe medications."



Morton says his patients were finding some relief from other pain relief gels or creams on the market, but it oftentimes required a combination of many creams. That's where he found his niche with Aculeve, a pain relief cream he developed with chemists and an FDA/EPA certified lab.



"My goal was to take the best aspects and combine them all to one," Morton says.



The concept is simple: you just apply Aculeve to the area that is hurting, has swollen tissue, or is prone to hurt after physical therapy or exercise.



"Pain relief is lasting two to three hours. Sometimes less, sometimes a little bit more. Patients can apply it three to four times a day," he says.



High school girls' basketball coaches Kelly Durio and Shamika Fifer are on team Aculeve now that they found relief from some nagging pains.



"I had some back issues and I've used it and I've felt immediate relief," says Durio, who passed on a sample to Fifer when she got a pinched nerve this season.



"It was getting to be really irritable," Fifer says. "I used the cream one day during fourth period, I felt better after school and I've been asking her for it ever since."



Aculeve is registered with the Food and Drug Administration. A 3-ounce tub costs $20. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.