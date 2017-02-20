Registration open for 13th annual CrimeStoppers golf fundraiser

Registration is now open for the 13th annual CrimeStoppers golf tournament. The tournament is Monday, April 10, 2017 at Spring Valley Country Club in Columbia.

Money raised from the tournament goes into the reward fund for CrimeStoppers of the Midlands, which offers rewards for crime tips that lead to arrests.

Golfers are invited to register. If you can't play, donations are gratefully accepted. To play or request a sponsorship, print the PDF above and mail it to the CrimeStoppers address listed.

Several items will be raffled, including a limited edition Clemson National Champion football autographed by Dabo Swinney and a Yeti cooler. Ticket holders need not be present to win. Raffle tickets can be purchased at National Bank, South Carolina, 9370 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223.

Click here for more information or to donate. Click here to send an email.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.