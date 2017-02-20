LMC provides further guidance in hack

Lexington Medical Center is providing further guidance on a hack that left the personal information of some current and former employees exposed.

According to hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson, former employees whose data was exposed in the hack will receive a letter in the mail about the attack.

The breach showed that there has been unauthorized access to the employee information database, called eConnect/Peoplesoft.

The database contains the names, social security numbers, and W-2 forms of current and former employees. The database does not contain patient information.

The hack was discovered and revealed earlier this month.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.