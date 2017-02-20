Midlands pro-Trump rally to counters nationwide protest Monday

Protesters at a Not My President's Day rally outside Trump Tower in Chicago on Sunday (Source: NBC)

A group of Lexington County residents is rallying to support President Donald Trump Monday.

The goal of the Trump is My President rally is to show support for our nation's president during the criticism he's received.

The rally is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot at 1070 South Lake Drive in Lexington. The group's Facebook page is asking that the rally be peaceful and free of negativity.

The rally counters the thousands of people are expected to participate in nationwide Not My President's Day rallies Monday.

Protesters started the nationwide call to action with a rally outside Trump Tower in Chicago on Sunday.

Rallies are scheduled in at least a dozen cities across the United States, including Philadelphia, New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

The protests are against President Donald Trump and the policies he has ordered since taking office one month ago.

