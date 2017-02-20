Great President's Day forecast

Our warm winter weather continues this week as we’ll be at or just above record-breaking temperatures. A weak cold front will sneak in by Tuesday and stall out over the state with a few isolated showers Wednesday but, not much cooler temperatures as we’ll see near 80° by mid to late week.

A storm system in the Gulf looks to get fairly organized then appears to lose its punch as it pushes to the east. Rain chances are not too promising in the week ahead however, it’s something to watch.



Today: Mostly sunny, highs middle 70s



Tuesday: Partly cloudy, highs lower 70s



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers, breezy and warm, highs near 80° (Record 80° 1990)



