New Richland Library opens in Northeast Columbia

After more than a year of construction, the Richland Library has opened its doors to its newest location.

The 30,000 square-foot building is inside the Village at Sandhill in Northeast Columbia.

Some new features for this library include more computers, a children's area, an auditorium, and a courtyard. It will also have a studio to draw, paint and sculpt in.

The upgrades are part of a more than $10 million project made possible by a bond referendum in 2013.

