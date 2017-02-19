New Richland Library opens in Northeast Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

New Richland Library opens in Northeast Columbia

(Source: Richland Library) (Source: Richland Library)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

After more than a year of construction, the Richland Library has opened its doors to its newest location.

The 30,000 square-foot building is inside the Village at Sandhill in Northeast Columbia.  

Some new features for this library include more computers, a children's area, an auditorium, and a courtyard. It will also have a studio to draw, paint and sculpt in.

The upgrades are part of a more than $10 million project made possible by a bond referendum in 2013.

