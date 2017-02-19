Memorial Services held for Representative Joseph 'Joe' Neal - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Memorial Services held for Representative Joseph 'Joe' Neal

Joseph Neal. (Source: SC State House website) Joseph Neal. (Source: SC State House website)
CHESTER, SC (WIS) -

Many people gathered in Chester at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday to remember the life and legacy of State Representative and Pastor Joseph Neal.

Neal was a few weeks shy of being Pastor at the church for 30 years. Those who knew him described him as a gentle giant. They say he was truly a man of God with a big heart and loved everyone he met.

“He's been a wonderful role model to the men of the church and inspirational to the younger generation and he's just been a great pastor to everyone here at Calvary Baptist Church,” Deacon Board Chairman Wallace Hayes expressed. “We've truly, truly enjoyed him over the years and we will truly miss him."

Neal passed away late Tuesday night at a Columbia hospital. He was 66 years old.

Funeral services will be Monday in Columbia at First Nazareth Baptist Church. The public viewing is at 11:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m.

Christopher King's Funeral Home in Chester is handling funeral arrangements. Click here to sign the condolence book.

He will be laid to rest at St. John Baptist Church in Hopkins.

Neal served in the South Carolina House of Representatives for more than two decades.

