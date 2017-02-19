School district schedules make-up day on President's Day - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

School district schedules make-up day on President's Day

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Monday, February 20 is President's Day, but school is still going to be in session for students in Richland District Two.

The district is using the day as a make-up day for inclement weather.

The make-up day is for one of the missed days in October when then-Governor Nikki Haley closed schools because of Hurricane Matthew.

