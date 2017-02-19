Sleepy Sunday offensively as Gamecocks fall to UNCG

By: John Whittle

After combining to score 12 runs on 22 hits the first two games of the series, South Carolina couldn’t find a way to scratch against all-conference pitcher Matt Frisbee as UNC Greensboro took the final game with a 1-0 win on Sunday at Founders Park.

Sophomore Adam Hill gave up just one run, which was unearned, but he was out-dueled by Frisbee, who gave up only four hits to salvage a victory for the Spartans (1-2) before boarding the bus back home.

“We talk a lot about the toughness it takes to perform on Sundays, especially in this atmosphere, and he’s an ideal guy to have out there because he’s a tough kid,” UNC Greensboro head coach Link Jarrett said. “That’s what we expected out of him. To pitch that clean, it was awesome to see. We knew it was in there and we had a lot of confidence in him to start the third game.”

Frisbee retired the first 10 hitters of the game and it wasn’t until Danny Blair singled with one out in the fourth inning did the Gamecocks put a runner on base. Blair advanced to third on a stolen base and throw into center field but with one out, neither Alex Destino or John Jones could get him home.

Blair was the only player to reach third base in the game for the Gamecocks.

“It was just kind of the day it was for us offensively,” South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook said. “I’d have taken a series win but that being said, you want to play better on Sunday when you have a chance to do something special. We didn’t do enough offensively, and you have to give credit to UNC Greensboro.”

Hill was especially good for the Gamecocks and shouldn’t have allowed a run in his seven innings of work, which tied a career high. A passed ball and a bobble at first base helped the Spartans take the 1-0 lead in the third inning, and it was able to hold up.

Hill suffered the first loss of his career because he couldn’t get any help from the lineup. Several Gamecocks had hard-hit outs and the only other true threat, which came with two on and one out in the eighth inning, was squashed with a double play ground ball.

“We squared some balls up, we just didn’t have success with it,” junior Madison Stokes said. “I’m 100 percent OK with that and I’m sure Coach Holbrook is too. We just didn’t have them fall.”

Even though the Gamecocks dropped the final game of the series, Holbrook saw a lot that he liked about his team over the course of the three games.

“I have a good team,” Holbrook said. “I think over the three games, we played really clean baseball against a good team. We just didn’t do enough offensively today.”

South Carolina returns to the field on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Founders Park to take on Charlotte. A starting pitcher has not yet been determined, but Holbrook said that junior Brandon Murray and redshirt freshman Cody Morris are two in the conversation.

