Armed man shot by deputies after hostage situation

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
PROSPERITY, SC (WIS) -

Deputies in Newberry County shot an armed man after a hostage situation late Sunday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m. deputies were called to a hostage situation involving 2 women and one man in the 400 block of Thornhill Lane. Reports indicated one person had been shot and two more shots were heard from inside the residence as officers were on the way to the scene.

The three hostages were able to escape the home but the suspect fled armed with what deputies described as a “long gun of some type.” One of the women held hostage was transported to a local hospital in Newberry for injuries. 

The armed man fled into a pasture before hiding a nearby ravine. He then began to approach the deputies with the gun pointed at them while making verbal threats. Despite numerous demands by deputies to drop the weapon, the man continued approaching before finally being shot in the leg by one of the deputies.

“This shows the grave danger law enforcement faces in today’s society,” said Sheriff Foster. "I commend these officers on their great restraint in this situation. It could have ended very differently without their reaction to this attack from the suspect."

The man was disarmed and taken to a hospital in Columbia for medical treatment.

"I'd rather have him alive then dead. And I was pleased that that's what happened," said the suspect's father, Robert Thornhill. "I'm happy the way things turned out and I'm just glad he's still here."

Neither the suspect nor the deputy who shot him is being identified at this time. Family members say the suspect's name is Christopher Rodney.

SLED has been called in to investigate the shooting which is standard procedure for the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. This is the eighth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.  

