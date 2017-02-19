Walmart manager helps SC family of 5 pay for groceries

Jordan, a stay-at-home mother, says she hasn't always had the best experiences when going to the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road. That changed on Saturday. (Source: Ashley Jordan)

Sharnique Dasant didn't know Ashley Jordan when she entered her Walmart checkout line on Saturday, but that changed in an instant.

Jordan, a stay-at-home mother, says she hasn't always had the best experiences when going to the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road.

"We literally dread going to Walmart and buying groceries period because my husband's whole check goes to food for our family," Jordan wrote. "I will say that I'm not a fan of shopping at Walmart because of how rude some of the people can be."

Jordan's encounter with Dasant was not like that. She said as she was told her total, she began digging in her purse for the amount, with her "fussy" baby in tow.

"I can't remember exactly what she said but it was along the lines of you must have a big family y'all have a lot of stuff. I said yeah we do," Jordan continued. "She told me my total and I was digging through my wallet trying to count all of my money out. She gave me a smile and said you guys look like you need a blessing tonight."

Jordan said after a few minutes, Dasant punched a few keys on the register and she then looked at her total. Dasant had paid for half of her grocery bill.

"How could this woman who didn't even know me, know our situation, know us, why would she do this?" Jordan wrote.

The two new acquaintances snapped a picture for social media after a few very heartfelt thank-you's and Jordan shared her story.

"Me and my husband and our very fussy one-year-old finally got into the car and when we did we just looked at each other and smiled and at that moment we both knew things were going to be OK because there truly are good people out there," Jordan wrote.

For her part, Dasant said she felt it in her heart to help Jordan and her family.

"I just felt it in my spirit to help you pay for some of your groceries," Dasant wrote on Facebook. "I never met you a day in my life, but God told me to do it, so I listened. Glad I could be a blessing to you and your family."

"I didn't even know she had hard times or was on hard times or struggling or any of that," she said. "I had never seen her."

"God just said, give her $100...I told her my name and then she said, 'Can I take a picture with you?' So I said, 'Yeah sure,' as I'm scanning others customers, I said, 'Yeah, sure' so I said, 'give me a minute' and I posed with her right quick and then next thing you know, my phone started blowing up. I'm still at work, my phone started blowing up and they're like, 'you're viral, your video, your picture has spread' and I said, 'what picture?' and then I look and here we are."

