Coroner identifies driver killed after crashing into parked tow truck

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the man killed after crashing into a parked tow truck Saturday evening in Columbia.

Watts identified the victim as Eric Karnickey, Jr. of Columbia. Autopsy results indicated he died of blunt trauma to his head and neck.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Claudia Drive near Roof Street and involved three vehicles, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Corporal David Jones said Karnickey was traveling east on Claudia Drive when he crashed into the back of a tow truck that was legally parked on the shoulder of the road. After impact, Jones said Karnickey's car crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car.

Karnickey was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene. There were no other injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by SCHP.

