Rocket launch to carry Midlands students' experiment to space successful

An experiment done by three students from W.J. Keenan High School was set to go into space on Saturday but the rocket launch was canceled. (Source: WISTV)

Last minute problems forced Space-X to stop Saturday's planned rocket launch at Cape Canaveral. The launch was called off about 15 seconds before lift-off.

Space-X put out a tweet saying it was taking a closer look at the positioning of the second stage engine nozzle.

Sunday morning, however, the rocket was able to launch without any issues.

That rocket is carrying supplies for the International Space Station. Also on board, a science experiment from students right here in the Midlands.

The experiment was done by three students from W.J. Keenan High School. They will be testing the effects of microgravity on a mixture of cornstarch and water. The mixture will go up into outer space and then the students will get to analyze it.

They were on the edge of their seats Saturday morning watching the launch and at the last second, it was called off.

"A little disappointing, we were very, very excited and then it stopped at T-minus 13 seconds, so you know, 13 seconds just that close to those rockets firing off and sending our experiment into outer space,” Kareem Beckett, the Science and Engineering Department Chair explained.

The rocket launched successfully Sunday morning from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL.

