Hundreds turn out for Lowcountry Town Hall

Hundreds of people turned out on Saturday in the Lowcountry to voice concerns to their representatives in Washington.

Representative Mark Sanford and Senator Tim Scott held a town hall in Mount Pleasant. The meeting started inside, but the crowd was so large, they moved outside. People asked questions on immigration policy, education, and health care.

"I'm encouraged to hear so many people that are also concerned about what's going on and people standing up for what they believe in,” Brandy Southerland who attended the meeting.

Sanford says he's received the most inquiries on what will happen if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. He stayed around more than 3 hours as people battled to ask questions.

"I'm just trying to be a reflection of the people I represent and there's a degree of frustration,” Sanford said.

Because of the large response on Saturday, Representative Sanford and Senator Scott are planning to have another town hall next weekend.

