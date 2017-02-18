Search suspended for missing 80-year-old Sumter woman

It's now been nine days since a Sumter woman went missing and what happened to her is still a mystery.

A group of volunteers joined investigators on the search for 80-year-old Barbara Nave on Saturday. They scoured the area where she was last seen on Thursday, February 9 near her home just off Highway 521. It was the first-day investigators searched the property around her home, nearby homes, and the Pocatalico River that lies behind her house.

The search included dozens of volunteers from the South Carolina Search and Rescue or Recovery Team who brought 19 police dogs to help them comb the entire area hoping to find her. Unfortunately, Saturday’s search was suspended Saturday evening with no sign of Nave still.

Just before Nave went missing, family members say she spent February 4th in Savannah celebrating her birthday. Her car was parked in the driveway and balloons and her belongings such as her purse, and money was intact inside of the home. This showed that she did, in fact, make it home. She was last seen 5 days after that walking in the area like she normally does.

Her son Paul Nave, who is from Savannah, has been looking for her as well. He says he's trying to keep hope alive despite the number of days that goes by without any success.

"The fact that she hasn't been found not alive is reassuring that there's still the possibility that she is alive,” Paul said. “We have been telling our kids and our friends and family, between that and the prayers that everybody has been saying, there's a good chance that, there's still a chance that she could be found alive."

Authorities said they are not giving up in their search. But they are pretty sure she's nowhere near her house after Saturday's search.

Nave's family said she has a sharp mind, is working towards her Ph.D. She also works part-time teaching English to foreigners at Continental. They say this is just unlike her and hope to find answers soon.

