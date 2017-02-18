Gamecocks clinch opening series

South Carolina won its first series of the season with a 5-1 win over UNC Greensboro on an overcast and rainy Saturday afternoon at Founders Park.

A day after punishing the Spartans with 11 hits, the Gamecocks smacked 11 more on Saturday to stay unbeaten.

Alex Destino, Jacob Olson, Justin Row and Danny Blair combined for eight hits and 3 RBI in the victory.

Wil Crowe allowed three hits and struck out seven in five innings of scoreless work in his first appearance since Tommy John surgery. Reed Scott earned his first save of the season.

USC (2-0) will look to complete the sweep Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2017 TheBigSpur. All rights reserved.