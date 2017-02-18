Having a heart for your pet's heart

February is heart month and not just for humans, but also for our pets.

Dr. Wendy King of Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic says heartworm prevention is vital for the health and even life of our dogs and cats.

A heartworm is just about a foot-long worm and looks like spaghetti. They’re in the hearts of dogs and cats. They come from mosquitoes that bite the animal and inject the little baby worms. Those worms grow up within the animal and they can then be fatal.

Dr. King says to start heartworm prevention at six weeks of age in your dog and cat and continue monthly for the rest of the pet’s life.

There are a number of heartworm prevention medications. Some have flea control, as well. It averages about $7 a month. To not treat for prevention could be a very expensive pet vet bill - around $400 to $600 for a small dog and $1,000 for a large dog. And it takes about six months to treat the animal if infected.

Dr. King says even if your dog and/or cat doesn’t go outside much, you must still treat the animal.

The puppy featured in today’s segment is a rescue for Dog 4 U. Learn more about the organization by visiting their website.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.