RCSD searching for armed robbery suspect

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is on the scene of an armed robbery late Friday. (Source: WISTV)

RCSD confirmed that a suspect attempted to rob the Kangaroo Express, located at 941 Longtown Rd. around 10:40 p.m. Investigators say the man walked into the convenience store armed with a handgun and demanded cash. He then fled into the wooded area nearby.

The suspect is described as a black male standing 5'5" with a medium build and a tattoo on his face. He is said to have on a red hoodie and speak with an accent.

The perimeter around the gas station is on lockdown right now and K9 units are on the scene searching for the suspect.

Road blocks in the area are also hindering traffic at this time.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is urged to contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

