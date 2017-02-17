2 officers hurt at Broad River Correctional; facility under lock down

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Broad River Correctional Facility remains under a lockdown following an assault that occurred on Friday.

The lockdown is for security reasons following an incident where two inmates assaulted two staff members, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Sommer Sharpe.

Sharpe says the staff members were treated at an outside medical facility and released Friday night. The incident is under investigation and the prisoners and employees are all safe at this time.

No charges have been filed yet.

Broad River Correctional Facility, located at 4460 Broad River Road, was built in 1988 and is a Level 3 prison that houses men.

