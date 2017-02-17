UPDATE: Man wanted for questioning in connection to Columbia shooting

DaQuan McCoy, 21, is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Officers with the Columbia Police Department are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at the Colony Apartments on Bailey Street Friday evening.

DaQuan McCoy, 21, is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting. Officers are also working to identify a second man connected to the case as well.

On Saturday morning, the Richland County Coroner identified the victim in the shooting as 30-year-old James Grant of Rembert. Autopsy results indicated Grant died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators are also working to see if the crime was captured on surveillance video. Other details are limited at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

