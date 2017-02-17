Google Home device to offer new feature

You can now shop from a Google Home device, similar to shopping from Amazon's Alexa devices. (Source: Google Store)

Google’s Home now has the ability to order and purchase items through Google Express with just your voice from stores including Costco, Target, Whole Foods and Petsmart.

A courier will deliver the items the same day you order. Google is making the shopping feature free through April 30th.

For more information on the Google Home device you can visit the Google Store.

