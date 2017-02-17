Kid declares his feelings: 'I love her with all my heart'

This month of February as we celebrate Valentine's Day, we celebrate love. Woods Horton and Harper Walters have known each other all of their lives.

They are four years old - and the best of friends. The attached video captures Woods giving Harper a Valentine's Day card.

Woods: “I bet you’ll like it.”

Harper: “Woods! I love it.”

Woods: “Turn it around. See what it is.”

Harper: “I love it. Thank you, Woods.”

Woods: “Do you know why I did it for you? Because…”

Harper: “Valentine’s Day?”

Woods: “Yep…”

Harper: “I love it."

Woods: “Make sure not to lose it!”

Harper: It’s beautiful, Woods.”

Woods: “That’s what I gave her.”

Parent: “Why’d you give her that?”

Woods: “Because I love her with all my heart.”

Harper: “Oh, Woods.”

Thanks to Woods' parents, Derrick and Tara Horton and Harper's parents, Jamie and Rachel Walters, for sharing this precious moment between their kids with us.

