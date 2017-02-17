Following fallout, Kershaw County Sheriff's Office changes social media policy

After one a post quickly went awry earlier this week, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has changed its policy on commenters on their Facebook page.

The post, written Thursday, was in response to a previous post about five males arrested following a number of car break-ins. Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says it’s all been stemming from comment threads on the Facebook page for his office.

Matthews says that problem really has been popping up just about every time his office tries to get information out to the public. Now, they are trying to put an end to what he says has been hateful dialogue and threats online.

"Due to recent vile, vicious, threatening, racist, vulgar, profane, hateful, nasty, angry, mean-spirited, insulting crude and generally offensive comments made by those on all sides of issues we report, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office Facebook page will no longer accept comments. Most media outlets have done the same for the same reasons. Unfortunately many in our society have devolved into this type of behavior. Our posts are meant to inform, not become a platform for hate," the Facebook post reads.

It really lies in restricting the public comments that can appear on it. Matthews now says all comments that are posted to the page are being kept hidden from public view. He says that’s being done to quell tensions he sees between people leaving remarks.

In some cases, he says people have even been making open threats to one other and making the office's Facebook page an open arena for hateful dialogue.

"Because you can put really an innocuous press release and people go off on tangents, and then some people will comment about what an idiot the person who wrote that they’ll comment about what an idiot the person who replied," Matthews said. "It goes totally off topic.”

The sheriff says that now has to come to an end. Residents will still be able to send private messages to the KCSO Facebook page. The Kershaw Sheriff’s Office is not the only law enforcement agency to impose these kinds of restrictions on its social media.

We’ll hear what some members of the public here in the county think about it coming up tonight at 11.

