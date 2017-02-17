So, Sunrise anchor Leland Pinder made a list...

Not just any list, but a BuzzFeed list. We all love those, right?

A BuzzFeed list published Friday compiled a number of its community requests and put this list together: "The 50 Hottest News Anchors in the World."

Guess who no. 22 is? That's right. It's our boy.

The person that submitted Leland to the list said what makes him hot is "he loves learning something new every day."

We could run down a few more points, like his social media game is strong - you can follow him on Facebook here and Twitter here. Also:

He loves his co-workers

Grab some coffee & join us on @wis10 #Sunrise. Lots you need to know as you wake up this AM. #HappyHumpDay @MaryKingTV pic.twitter.com/mWku201yES — Leland (@LPinderTV) February 8, 2017

I don't get to work with @VonGaskin too often! Great to see her. Join us for @wis10 News at noon pic.twitter.com/yJVJl8nTnk — Leland (@LPinderTV) February 8, 2017

Lucky me! Good company this morning and every morning in the studio at @wis10 #Sunrise pic.twitter.com/TAZ2IyCZnl — Leland (@LPinderTV) January 24, 2017

He's always down to try something new:

Support @HistColumbia @ this yr's chili cookoff Sat @MusicFarmCola! Thx Chandra 4 sharing your award winning chili from last year @wis10 pic.twitter.com/ZbDOtuATWg — Leland (@LPinderTV) February 9, 2017

Awww yeah! Who else loves food segments! Valentine's Day treats coming up next! @wis10 pic.twitter.com/7rWtPPpHw0 — Leland (@LPinderTV) February 10, 2017

He's clearly a morning person:

Or to learn how to Riverdance:

And that amazing smile. Let's examine this further:

Great to meet you this w/e .@craigmelvin & congrats on your induction into the @RichlandOne HOF. Great guy, not too mention journalist pic.twitter.com/Eon40u9PwO — Leland (@LPinderTV) January 29, 2017

Also, he's just a really great guy. Congrats, Leland!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.