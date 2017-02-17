So, Sunrise anchor Leland Pinder made a list... - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

So, Sunrise anchor Leland Pinder made a list...

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)

Not just any list, but a BuzzFeed list. We all love those, right? 

A BuzzFeed list published Friday compiled a number of its community requests and put this list together: "The 50 Hottest News Anchors in the World." 

Guess who no. 22 is? That's right. It's our boy.

The person that submitted Leland to the list said what makes him hot is "he loves learning something new every day." 

We could run down a few more points, like his social media game is strong - you can follow him on Facebook here and Twitter here. Also:  

He loves his co-workers 

He's always down to try something new: 

He's clearly a morning person: 

Or to learn how to Riverdance: 

And that amazing smile. Let's examine this further: 

Also, he's just a really great guy. Congrats, Leland! 

