Man charged with sexual battery of teen

An Orangeburg County man was charged with the alleged sexual assault of a teen multiple times.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said Levio King, 37, of Orangeburg, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual misconduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.

The investigation details that the 14-year-old revealed the assault during a Department of Social Services investigation. During the investigation, the minor told authorities initially she had been touched inappropriately.

The teen revealed that between November 2015 and December 2016, a male friend of a relative had engaged her in approximately 30 incidents of sexual contact.

At a bond hearing on Friday, King was given a $40,000 bond. King faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

