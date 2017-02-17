Deputies describe car, person wanted for shooting at house

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released more information as they investigate two incidents of shots fired a home.

Deputies say on February 5th and February 8th, someone fired shots at into a home on Crane Church Road in the Lincolnshire neighborhood. Nobody was injured.

Investigators say a black man with dreadlocks was seen by witnesses driving what may have been a station wagon away from the scene after the shots were fired.

If you have any information that could help deputies make an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-8888-Crime-SC.

