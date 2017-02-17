10 in Your Town: Nearly one century of fox hunting in Camden

One of Camden's longtime equestrian traditions is the fox hunt, founded in 1926. It is the second-oldest hunt in South Carolina.

The Camden Hunt meets twice a week during the season, which begins with a formal hunt on Thanksgiving and ends in mid-March.

Riders of all ages and skill levels participate, riding a variety of horses and ponies. Some of the mounts are retired steelplechasers and race horses. There’s even a mule that’s participated.

Some folks in the community come out just to watch.

If you're an animal lover, don't worry about the fox. The Camden Hunt is like most hunts in the United States that only chase the fox for the sport of it. Either the fox is too smart and he gets away, which is the case almost all of the time, or they let him go so they can chase him again some other time. They do not kill the fox.

South Carolina also has hunts in Charleston and Aiken.

