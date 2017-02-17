Anti-Trump group protests as president visits Boeing in North Charleston

An Anti-President Donald Trump protest group has gathered in the Lowcountry as the president heads to North Charleston to visit Boeing and the new 787-10 plane.

Indivisible Charleston, a nonpartisan grassroots organization is hosting the rally at the Coliseum in North Charleston.

Protest leaders say the focus of the rally is to call for an investigation into the president's ties with Russia.

President Trump is expected to speak to workers at Boeing at 1:05 p.m.

