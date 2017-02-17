Echoing inaugural themes, President Trump emphasizes American jobs at Boeing

President Donald Trump made his first visit to South Carolina since the 2016 Presidential Primary. (Source: WIS)

Echoing elements of his campaign and his inaugural address, President Donald Trump pledged to put America back to work against the backdrop of one of the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner planes.

In the brisk 15-minute speech, Trump repeated many of the themes he discussed during his Inaugural Address.

"America is going to start winning again, winning like never ever before. We're not going to let our country be taken advantage of anymore," Trump said to the crowd of thousands at the North Charleston Boeing plant.

Trump went back to his campaign-style roots during the visit after the 76-minute news conference on Thursday that saw the president fight back against questions about his first month in the presidency.

And what no better place to campaign than South Carolina -- the state largely credited with helping boost the president's chances in the extremely crowded 2016 Republican Presidential Primary.

"I love South Carolina," Trump said. "I love it."

Trump's wide-ranging speech hit on all aspects of his campaign from creating jobs, supporting the military, and trade. But mostly, the president focused on jobs.

"I will never disappoint you," Trump said.

Trump said his goal as president would be to reduce regulations and cut taxes in an effort to keep companies from leaving the United States.

"We are going to rebuild this country, and make sure that ever forgotten community has the bright future it deserves," Trump said.

Trump ended his speech not only asking God to bless America but for God to bless Boeing as well.

President toured the Dreamliner with Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife before boarding Air Force One and leaving. The crowd was overall supportive of Mr. Trump, applauding him, standing on their feet to see him, some shaking his hand before he left.

Thousands of supporters and Boeing employees packed the plant to watch the company unveil the new Dreamliner as well as hear Trump's speech. Meanwhile, an anti-Trump group protested the president near the Boeing facility, calling for an investigation into Trump's alleged connections with Russia.

