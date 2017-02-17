Information sought after three stabbed in Midlands bar

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking further information in connection with a triple stabbing at a Percival Road bar.

According to Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis, a fight broke out at Darrell's Place and ended after three people were stabbed in the upper body.

Two of the victims were employees trying to break up the fight and the third was a patron. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

