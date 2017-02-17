Minor earthquakes almost too weak to feel shake Carolinas

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (AP) - The Earth is moving underground, but so slightly that most people in the Carolinas likely can't feel the shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 1.7 magnitude earthquake in South Carolina shook the ground near the Chester County town of Great Falls on Thursday night. Scientists say the quake was centered about two miles underground, but the intensity was so low it could only be felt by very few people.

Another earthquake was recorded on Wednesday night in the western North Carolina mountains. That 2.1 magnitude tremor rumbled just north of Bryson City.

The geological survey says Nearly 900 earthquakes have been recorded in the United States this week, most of them in California.

