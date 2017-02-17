Bus driver transported after SUV crashes into back of school bus

Columbia Police is investigating a rear-end crash involving a school bus Friday morning.

A vehicle crashed into the back end of a school bus in the 100 block of Duke Avenue off Clement Road.

7:00 a.m. Bus accident at 100 block of Duke Avenue. SUV rear ended the bus. Officers still on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/E6UUphXCLU — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 17, 2017

Columbia Police says the driver of the SUV and the bus driver were taken to the hospital. CPD says the driver will be cited for following too close and driving too fast for conditions.

The two students aboard the bus, meanwhile, were picked up by their parents and taken to school.

