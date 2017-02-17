For USC baseball fans, "ping" of the bat means it's spring

Don't bother with the calendar. Spring officially arrives in Columbia Friday when the Gamecocks open baseball season at Founder's Park.

The Gamecocks enter the season as a top 5 team. This weekend they host UNC-Greensboro for a three-game series.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Friday at 4 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m

Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus and can be heard on the Gamecock Radio Network.

This is the 125th season for the University of South Carolina baseball team. Click here for more information about the series.

Expect traffic around the ballpark area.

